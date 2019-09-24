KIA Picanto can turn into a electric car
KIA is already selling in Europe e-Soul e-Niro, however, to stop at this clearly not going to.
On stage – “green” sitikar KIA Picanto, which is currently available for purchase liter gasoline engine with a capacity of 67 HP and manual gearbox as the transmission.
The possible occurrence of an electric version of this model, told the portal “Automotive News” referring to Emilio Herrera, a top Manager of the European subsidiary of the Korean company.
The specific timing of the speech doesn’t go yet as Marche has to find the solution of important problems concerning pricing. Today, the KIA Picanto is the most affordable model of the brand, but if it goes into the category of electric cars that this advantage will have to forget.
Electric cars are more expensive than cars with traditional internal combustion engines. So, for comparison, in the current Picanto in Germany will have to pay at least 10 290 euros, but in the same e-Niro asking 35 290 euros.
According to Emilio Herrera, the electric KIA Picanto could cost about 20 000 Euro. The question how to do it, and have to solve before you run the “rosette” Picanto.