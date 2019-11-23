Kia presented the new crossover Kia KX3
The Korean brand has brought to the motor show in Guangzhou a compact crossover KX3, known as the Seltos.
The novelty has received a modernized front end, in particular, additional lights, which smoothly into the grille, in the style of “tiger Nose”. In addition, all optics are now led, and the body has a two-tone color.
The back also features a number of changes: the lights were connected by a chrome strip and the bumper features black details and chrome. The rims have a size of 16-17 inches depending on the configuration and dimensions of the model are 4345/1800/1645 mm and 2,630 mm wheelbase.
In the cabin installed a new instrument panel and 10.25-inch monitor, multimedia, as well as leather seats with contrasting stitching. In addition to the roof is a panoramic sunroof. It is reported that the new product has a more rich equipment.
Under the hood Kia KX3 installed 1.5-liter naturally aspirated power unit performance 115 HP, working in conjunction with the six-speed manual transmission or “robot” CVT.