Kia presented the updated electric car with a cruising range of 450 km
New model, first presented at the Geneva motor show in 2019, will appear on the UK market in early 2020.
Transmission Soul includes rechargeable battery with a capacity of 64 kWh and electric motor with a capacity of 201 HP and torque of 395 N/m. From zero to hundreds accelerates in 7.6 seconds, the car’s range on a single charge is about 450 km. When connected to a power source capacity of 50 kW, the Soul EV around 1 hour and 15 minutes to restore 80% of battery.
As the equivalent internal combustion engine, the electric Kia Soul has undergone significant changes compared to its predecessor. More than just a striking new grille, led headlights and front bumper with integrated charging connector.
Standard equipment includes a set of 17-inch alloy wheels, led fog lights, roof rails and rear safety glass. Inside, the cabin is trimmed in black leather, drivers seat is electric adjustment on 8 positions. There is also a wireless charger for the smartphone, seven-inch digital cluster gauges and 10.25-inch infotainment system with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
In other variations, the Soul EV comes with heated seats and steering, climate control and three two-tone color options. In addition, there is also a surround sound system Harman / Kardon with 10 speakers.
Thanks to the new UVO system to CONNECT via the touchscreen driver in real time see all traffic updates and weather forecasts. In addition to that provided by a smartphone application, allowing owners to remotely check the vehicle’s location and remotely configure the device.
Electric Kia Soul is offered with a complete list of security options, among which help in preventing collisions, blind spot detection, smart cruise control, assist in the observance of lanes, etc.
Some time later, Kia will present the standard version of lower class, equipped with a motor capacity of 132 HP and a smaller battery capacity is 39.2 kW. The vehicle range will be reduced to 277 km, the charging time is also reduced. The Lite version will hit the market in 2021.
The estimated price of the electric car — $41 735 after government subsidies of $4322.