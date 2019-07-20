KIA revealed the peculiarities of the sport models XCeed
Model XCeed was created by experts of Studio Kia in Frankfurt, and the main feature of novelty will be sporting nuances.
The car should replace the classic crossovers designed for the city.
The machine will not give SUV characteristics.
In this regard, Kia XCeed received differences from the standard version in the form of a series of improvements, in particular, a new optics, grille design and bumper.
The body will become streamlined, and the perimeter will have a body kit with modified wheel arches. The ground clearance of the car will increase to 184 mm and overall dimensions of new items will exceed the size of a hatchback.
Kia XCeed is equipped with turbo engines 1.0, 1.4 and 1.6 liters, capacity of which will be, respectively, 120, 140 and 204 HP
The turbo 1.6-liter will have the capacity of 115 HP Motors will be paired with a 6 manual transmission or seven-speed robotized transmission.
The manufacturer offers a full or front-wheel drive, while sales of cars in the European market will begin in the third quarter of 2019.