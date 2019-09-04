Kia Seltos has sold 6,200 copies
Despite the fact that the mass production of Korean novelties started only at the beginning of last month, dealers were able to implement a significant number of machines.
Recall that in early August, with the Indian line mark down the first production instance of the crossover Kia Seltos, and the official launch was given only on August 22.
However, a week and a half when the model arrived at dealerships, was able to implement 6.2 thousand copies of the crossover.
The company began taking orders for Seltos 16 July, but many dealers have begun informally to make pre-orders much earlier. At the launch event the company announced that it had collected more than 35 thousand orders for the SUV Seltos, of which about 20% was done online through the website Kia.
Kia Motors will add two new top-end variant Seltos in the coming months.
Seltos in addition, Kia also plans to produce four new models at its plant in the Indian Anantapur, state of Andhra Pradesh in the next couple of years.
Kia Seltos will be delivered in 8 different specifications. Diesel engines Kia Seltos will be powered starting with the basic version of HTE until HTX +.