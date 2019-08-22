Kia showed the interior of the new Mohavе
After shots of the exterior of the SUV Mohave second generation, the Kia company has shared the first image of the salon. Compared with the predecessor, the novelty has strict laconic front panel with integrated large touch screen infotainment system.
Exactly a week ago, Kia has shared the first two photos serial Mohave SUV of new generation. Today, journalists Motor1 unearthed on the South Korean website of the company a whole section dedicated to the product. In addition to extra photos of the SUV, there was one picture of the interior, which looks more like a computer sketch, the “live” picture.
Judging by the sketch, after the change of generation Kia Mohave will get radically revised front fascia. Everything has changed — from the location of the screens to relay climate control and ventilation deflectors. A digital “tidy” and touchscreen media system is neatly integrated under one “hood”, trimmed in leather with double contrast stitching.
Here on the Korean website Kia Mohave, there were also other details about the SUV of new generation. The car will retain the frame structure. Driver assistance will offer several preset driving modes (Comfort, Eco, Sport, Sand, Mud and Snow). The choice is a special washer on the Central tunnel near the gear. The list of equipment will include all-led optics, power liftgate, 20-inch wheels, Lexicon sound system with 15 speakers, ventilated seats and a set of electronic assistants.