KIA Telluride was named “SUV of the year”
KIA Telluride won the title of “SUV 2020,” according to a reputable overseas auto magazine MotorTrend. The jury evaluated the cars on a range of properties, among which not the last was the ratio price/quality.
KIA Telluride brought the Korean brand’s first in its history to win the contest of the magazine MotorTrend. The jury included experts of the journal and two specially invited expert: Johan de Nissen, who previously headed Audi of America, Infiniti Motor Co. and the Cadillac brand, and a former chief designer of Chrysler’s Tom Gale.
They evaluated model candidates from the point of view of safety, economy, balance between price and quality, design, technical perfection, functionality and performance.
Model KIA Telluride is intended solely for the US market.