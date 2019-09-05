Kia unveiled hybrid Ceed and XCeed
The South Korean brand has announced universal Kia Ceed SW PHEV and cross-hatch Kia XCeed PHEV plug-in hybrid setup.
It is based on a four-cylinder Kappa petrol engine volume of 1.6 L.
The engine is paired with an electric capacity of 44.5 kW, fed by the energy of lithium-polymer batteries with a capacity of 8.9 kW/h.
The cumulative effect of the hybrid system is 141 HP and 265 Nm of torque.
Powerplant combined with a six-speed “robot” with two clutches Ceed Sportswagon accelerates to first “hundred” in 10.8 sec, and XCeed for 11 sec. The supply of the electric range of these models is the same — 60 km.
Standard equipment includes 16-inch wheels, and optional you can install wheels with dimension of 17 inches for station wagon and an 18 — for cross hatch.
Multimedia functions are displayed on an 8-inch screen diagonal of which optionally can be increased to 10.25 inches. Additionally, you can replace the analog dashboard on the LCD Supervision with a 12-inch display.
To save energy, Kia has provided a mode “Driver Only” (“Only driver”). When activated, the heating system, air conditioning and ventilation “work” only on the driver — all other ducts overlap.
In Europe the model will go on sale in early 2020.