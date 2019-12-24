Kickboxer “put out the light” to the opponent a powerful impact on the tournament in the Netherlands (video)
Spectacular was a fight at the tournament Glory Collision 2 in Arnhem (the Netherlands) between the Brazilian kickboxer Alex Pereira (31-6, 20 KO) and the Ertugrul Bayrak from Turkey (18-6, 5 KO).
At the end of the first round Alex performed a simple one, but did it Brazilian very powerfully, sending Bayrak in a deep knockout.
The referee instantly stopped the fight.
Recall that in March 2017 Pereira same left hook sent down the current champion of UFC on the average weight of Israel Adesanya from Nigeria.