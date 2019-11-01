Kicked for low growth: in a network there was video of a wild massacre of the student in Novosibirsk
In the Internet appeared the video from the Russian of Novosibirsk, where a teenager beats up the younger boy almost in front of the school guard.
The reason for the aggression of the instigator of the fight was the low growth of the child.
In the result, the victim was punched in the face and he was in the emergency room.
Student beaten because of low growth. Wild video from Novosibirsk, where the student uses foul language gets the other boy. Got to the emergency room with a broken face. The victim said that passing the guard, but did not intervene in a fight pic.twitter.com/PkBblP0n7u
Feed.ru (@lentaruofficial) November 1, 2019.
In the comments to the video users said that the indifference begets violence, and indicated that such rollers can now be removed in any Russian city.
We will remind, earlier in Krasnoyarsk filmed and posted a video of a brutal fight in a kindergarten among its pupils. The case became a subject of the Investigation Committee.
And in the suburbs the crowd of aggressive teenagers brutally beat a pregnant woman “dared” to do them.
