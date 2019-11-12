Kicked in the head: in Texas, the teacher beat a student to a traumatic brain injury
Substitute teacher at school Lehman High School in Kyle, Texas, was sacked after students filmed her beating Schoolgirls, in which a teenage girl has received cranial-a brain trauma.
A few days after the incident, the lawyer of the schoolgirl told the media that the girl has received cranial-a brain trauma, and also met with the trauma surgeon and neurologist, in addition to this she developed acute post-traumatic anxiety, says KVUE.
Representatives of school districts and students confirmed that the video released on social networks, and did everything as it was. In the frames of the video shows how the teacher several times has a student sitting at the table, and then pulls out from the table and throws the girl on the floor then gets kicked in the head. In the full version video student bounces, while the teacher holds it.
The County Sheriff’s office Hayes identified the teacher as the 32-year-old Tiffany Shadell Lankford. According to officials, the injured student is 15 or 16 years. Lankford was arrested at the scene and charged with aggravated assault, a crime of the second degree.
The sophomore, who was in the class and wished to remain anonymous, said the children laughed while the teacher was handing out papers. According to him, before engaging with a victim of verbal sparring, the teacher more annoyed.
“The apprentice told her: “Shut up.” The teacher replied, “No, you shut up” and then closed the face of the student and put a hand on her chest and another on her hand, says grader. The girl swayed, because the teacher held her and pressed. The teacher removed her glasses, hit three times, pulled her to the floor and kicked her foot on the head”.
Father of the student, who also did not want to be named, was shocked by the video.
“You don’t expect the teacher or other adult really attack a child that way is just mind-blowing,’ said the father of the schoolgirl of the 10th class. — I don’t know what the child can tell an adult that will make a person to go crazy and actually cause physical pain.”
Officials said that the father took the girl from school and took her to a local hospital.
Lankford was taken to the County jail Hayes. Records show she was released on bail on Saturday.
As it turned out, several years ago, Lankford was charged with domestic violence. However, the school district superintendent Hayes said that she passed the test.
“We checked the fingerprints in the FBI database, and the database of the Department of public safety, said Manager Eric Wright on Monday afternoon. — She definitely had the right to be accepted to work and have fulfilled all legal requirements.”
Wright called the incident a “terrible act”.
“I’ve been doing this for over 30 years, and the first time I see such actions a substitute teacher against the child . It’s disgusting and inappropriate, ‘ said Wright. — I don’t want people to think that this is normal, because that is absolutely not true.”
Texas Governor Greg Abbott drew attention to the incident on Twitter.
On Friday, Lehman High School was published in a Facebook statement that the school “does not tolerate such behaviour under any circumstances” and “takes seriously the safety of students.”
“We are shocked by the actions of the employee, said Tim Savoie, Director of public relations for the school district of Hays. — There are absolutely no circumstances that could justify what you see in the video. I can’t believe that a grown woman made from one of our students”.
School leaders said they remain in touch with the injured girl and her family. Also assistance was provided to students who witnessed the incident.