Kicked out into the cold without a coat in Chicago mother is suing an elementary school for bullying a child. VIDEO
Family sues public school, accusing officials of elementary school Fiske that in March they put the baby in the cold without a coat, after he repeatedly complained of bullying.
Yvonne Pinkston said that after moving from Indiana to Chicago, her son went to study in grade 4 elementary school in Fisk. From the beginning, he was mocked: first students, then school staff.
Her lawyer, Dan Herbert, released a video which shows how the security staff dragged the boy to the office of the Director, and after put him out of the school building.
Gerber said all of this happened after the boy complained of abuse.
“They put the child on the street and left him there. Worst of all, they called the police and reported that the child was gone. They said that some kid ran away from school,” said Herbert.
The video shows that the child is dressed in a Polo shirt, while the guard, a guidance counselor and another adult was wearing sweaters and jackets in the building.
The boy’s family said at the time it was only 40 degrees (+4 Celsius). He tried to return to the school building, but all doors were locked.
“They didn’t explain. Just said he needs to go. The child was scared. He did not think that someone will come,” she said.
The lawyer added that the boy was repeatedly subjected to bullying and harassment. The school repeatedly called the mother, and ultimately, in March, the child is kicked out of the school.
The boy’s grandmother, hope Pinkston, who works as a security officer for CPS, said the school’s counselor and the Director called her the day of the incident, and claimed that her grandson ran out of the school.
When she asked whether there was an adult with her grandson after he left the building, the headmaster said that he had ordered his staff “not to pursue it,” although he was only 9 years old, and he was alone on the street.
The family’s lawyer added that school officials also lied to the parents of the boy, claiming that he fought, scratched and kicked other children.
Surveillance video of the incident, parents with an attorney received only a week or two ago, and found out what had really happened.
Pinkston filed a Federal lawsuit against the Chicago Board of education, school principal, school counselor and guard, accusing them of using excessive force, unreasonable seizure, intentional infliction of emotional distress, creating a hostile educational environment, and much more.
The representative of the Chicago public schools Emily Bolton called the allegations disturbing the family.
“Every student has the right CPS is in a safe and welcoming school environment, and the district takes seriously all allegations of harming pupils. These accusations are of serious concern, and we are fully committed to prosecute any adult whose actions could jeopardize the student”, she said in the email.
Sources said that the guard was dismissed, and the actions of the Director are investigated.