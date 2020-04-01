Kicks off another football championship, despite the coronavirus
This week kicks off another national football championship.
The football Federation of Tajikistan (FFT), despite the pandemic coronavirus, decided to hold the matches of the national championship without an audience, noted on the official website of FFT.
Saturday, April 4, will be the match for the super Cup of Tajikistan, which is also held in an empty stadium.
At the start of the championship of Tajikistan will play 10 teams, the matches of the first round will be held on 5 and 8 April. Current champion of the country is Dushanbe “Istiklol”.
The pandemic COVID-19 almost all football Championships in the world were suspended, and to host Euro 2020 has been postponed to 2021.
Continue to play only in Belarus and Nicaragua.
Note that 12 countries have bought telepraca on display of matches of the championship of Belarus.