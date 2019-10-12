Kid hair cut kid sister: mother was shocked, and then also wanted a haircut
October 12, 2019
Brian and Michael – parents of two children, three year old Colt and two Kimber.
One day the wife was resting, when suddenly realized: the house is somehow too quiet.
It turns out that the children hid in the closet and decided to play Barber: Colt trimmed sister.
At first Michael and Brian were unpleasantly surprised, but what to do? Not to abuse children? Although the haircut my daughter, of course, upset them.
However, Colt and tweaked a couple of my mother’s dresses that had to be thrown out. Baby explained why scissors are not a toy.
But with the hair Kimber needed something to do. Fortunately, a neighbor named Jen was a Barber. She helped to save her hair.
Too fix the artistry of the Colt she was.
Came out so stylish!
Mom is now jealous!
Beauty!
Cute kids!