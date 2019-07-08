Kidney problems and lactose intolerance. When it is not necessary to eat cottage cheese?
Although cheese is among the most useful products for a large number of people, it has certain contraindications.
Health problems. In some cases, doctors recommend to limit the use of curd or completely remove it from the diet. That is the testimony in which to eat cottage cheese is not:
Product of questionable quality. As part of the cheese should not be additional ingredients, chemicals and preservatives, but the yeast and milk. On the surface of the product should not be serum or yellowing. If the package specified shelf life over 7 days, so it contains preservatives.
Low fat cottage cheese. This product is associated with all diet, but studies show that a substantial use low-fat cottage cheese body brings. Cheese can give him a calcium and vitamin D, but for this the product should be fat. Most experts agree a balanced 9% cheese, but also fits into a healthy diet cottage cheese of 5%.
Cheese in the morning. According to the recommendations of nutritionists, the cheese should not eat in the morning, to maintain the slimness it is better to use the second half of the day. Contained in the cheese protein long to digest, if you eat it in the morning, just late in the evening dreams!