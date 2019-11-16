Kief North Dakota: how to live in the settlement founded by Ukrainians in the United States over 100 years ago
The city of Kief, North Dakota was founded by Ukrainian settlers over a century ago. It was Protestants, they came here in the late NINETEENTH century, fleeing persecution in the Russian Empire, writes “Voice of America”.
Half a century ago there lived a grandmother Divina of Henrikson. A man recalls how she spent her summer vacation:
“It was a small town where everyone knew each other and helped. Here spoke no English, and I tried to understand what was going on”.
Kief was founded in 1908 as a station along the rail paintings. Although the town was named in honor of the Ukrainian capital, at that time it was the traditional spelling of its name. And only in 1967, after North Dakota passed a law abolishing the old names and statuses of this settlement, it became the city of Kiev. According to Divine, at the origins of its Foundation stood Anton and Christina Bokowy, who immigrated from the Ukrainian capital.
The husband and wife professed Protestantism, and in the early twentieth century, Kiev was in the Russian Empire, which was dominated by the Russian Orthodox Church. Supporters of other religions were persecuted.
Fleeing from Kivaa in 1889, Anton and his colleagues were looking for a place where you can pray and cultivate the land. Suitable country was the United States. At that time North Dakota was given land to anyone who was ready to settle and create community. Thus several families from Kiev, the Ukrainian was able in the USA to create your own Kiev. There they prayed in the Ukrainian language and became free farmers.
Kiev American now well kept, but sparsely populated town.
One resident, Audrey Voloshenko, remembers very little about its history.
“My mother is German and my dad is Russian or Ukrainian. In essence, what’s the difference,” laughed the woman. She listed the names of the neighbors whose homes are now empty.
Previously, the population of the town was 300 people. Now only 7.
Annie and Richard Helme considered themselves Germans, although Richard’s father immigrated to the United States from the Russian Empire. He admits that his ancestors could be German missionaries who promoted Protestantism in the Russian Empire.
“My father came here from Odessa in 1902, received land in North Dakota. They have lived here for 5 years and received the right to own property,” recalls Richard.
As Annie and Richard do not adhere to traditions that existed here.
“I don’t remember anything about the traditions. We celebrate Easter. Go to Church, cover a large table,” says the man.
But all the remaining residents remember well, when Kiev was a flourishing town. Here were farmers, businesses, several churches and two schools. “There was a grocery store, Bank, furniture store, a factory processing dairy products, gas station, home goods, post office. It had everything we needed,” recalls Annie.
Despite the fact that the city is located far from settlements, its vital functions supporting the railroad. Stayed here a steam train at the water tank.
Everything changed when to replace the steam trains came locomotives and electric trains. Then no need to refuel with water.
An alarming signal was the closure of the school in Kiev where in addition to English, he taught Russian and German.
“When in 1959 I close the school, the population since then has begun to decline,” explains Annie.
The youth moved to big cities, and the business gradually faded. There are only Baptist Church.
Local now lacks a grocery store. They have to travel about 80 miles for groceries.
Now this town is called the city-cast, but its inhabitants do not agree with this.
The only reminder about the founders-Ukrainians is an old Church that opens its doors to parishioners once a week.