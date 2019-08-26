Kieran Culkin won’t talk about the movie about the victims of Michael Jackson
Kieran Culkin commented with regards to the documentary film “Leaving Neverland,” in which Michael Jackson was accused of abuse of boys. In the tape’s been talking about Wade Robson and James Savchuka reported that the famous singer was performing on them, sexual acts. It is no secret that as a child actor together with his brother Macaulay (star of “home Alone”) maintained friendly relations with the artist and often spent time in his house.
Recently, Culkin gave an interview to the British newspaper the Guardian, saying that this story has two sides and he can’t add anything useful. Already, many are in a difficult situation, and all said they can only bring harm to anyone. The actor also commented on the re-launch of the film “home Alone,” saying about flowing popularity of the Comedy, and it means the failure of a remake.