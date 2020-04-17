Kiev announced a special flight from Miami: when Ukrainians will be able to leave the U.S.
Airline “Ukraine International airlines” (UIA) announced the implementation of a special flight out of Miami (FL) in Kiev. This is stated in the message of Embassy of Ukraine in the USA on the page in Facebook.
“Dear citizens of Ukraine, we inform about the holding of airline “International airlines of Ukraine” the special commercial flight Miami-Kiev on 26 April 2020. You can purchase tickets on the airline’s website at the link”, — stated in the message of the company.
The ticket price includes payment for a two-week observation along with the food. The price of tickets starts from 27 134 UAH ($1003).
“In addition, please note that when purchasing tickets it is giving consent to the passing observation upon returning to Ukraine”, — stated in the message.
The link to the form on consent to conduct the observation will be available when you purchase a ticket.
The Embassy of Ukraine in the USA commented on the situation regarding Ukrainians that are on cruise ships off the coast of the United States.
“In cooperation with the U.S. Department of State and the Embassy of Ukraine in the USA shipowners have managed to evacuate the crew members of cruise ships Grand Princess, Carnival, Celebrity Reflection, individual cruise ships of MSC Cruises and Equinox of Royal Caribbean,” writes the Embassy.
“Now we continue to work together with a number of leading companies of ship-owners for the return of the Ukrainian crew members, are on cruise ships. It is important to understand that the owners must obtain permission from the Center for disease control (CDC), which lays down specific requirements for the evacuation of members of crews of vessels, — it is spoken in the message. — As soon as the shipowners will receive all the necessary permits, they will immediately inform the Ukrainians about ways of returning home”.
The Embassy remains in touch with the representatives of the shipowners and monitors the conditions of stay and respect for the rights of Ukrainian citizens, who are on cruise ships.
As previously wrote ForumDaily:
- The President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky said about the total closure of the borders to passenger traffic from March 27.
-
Yuri Mamon living in the US, Ukrainian, spoke about how he was returning from Ukraine to Washington during a pandemic coronavirus and the closure of borders between States.
