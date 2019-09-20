“Kiev-basket” beat the best team in Austria in the Champions League (video)
Silver medalist of Ukrainian championship in basketball “Kiev-basket” was successfully launched in the Champions League is a prestigious tournament involving the strongest teams of their countries.
In the first round of qualifying the team of Bagatskis Ainissa met with the champion of Austria the last three seasons — the “Kapfenberg”. The first match, held at the rival, ended rare as for basketball, draw— 66:66 (22:19, 13:16, 17:13, 14:18).
In the return match, held in the capital Palace of sports” Dynamo were able to achieve such an important victory. The most successful was for the third quarter of Kiev, which managed to win with a difference of “17”, which determined the final result— 73:63 (14:14, 16:18, 27:10, 16:21).
Full video of the match, “Kiev-basket” — “Kapfenberg” — 73:63
Thus, “Kiev-basket” for the first time participating in the Champions League, reaching the second qualifying round, where he will meet with the Spanish “San Pablo Burgos”. The first match will be held in Kyiv on 26 September, and the return on 29 September in Spain.
