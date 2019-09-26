“Kiev-basket” in an incredible duel conceded to the Spanish club in the Champions League (video)
Thursday, September 26, the Ukrainian “Kyiv-basket” held the first match of the decisive round of qualifying for the Champions League is a prestigious tournament involving the strongest teams of their countries.
The opponent Ainissa Bagatskis was “San Pablo Burgos”, which is one of the best European Championships — Spanish (last season the team from Burgos finished in 11th place). Basketball players of Kiev knew against whom they have to play. “Spanish is a much more difficult opponent than the “Kapfenberg”. They have a lot of combinations, throwing a lot of players. Most of the hit ratio is 3 points more than 40%. The defense will have to play to the maximum. We train so that not to allow them to quit in principle, “—said before the game the captain of the “Kiev-Basket” Maxim pustozvonov.
And the first half of the game the team of Bagatskis Ainissa failed — the first quarter of Kiev did win (23:21), and on the big break the team went with a tie (41:41).
However, in the second half of the class opponent said, during the fourth quarter the advantage reached 14 points, but the final siren has recorded is not too “deadly” for “Kiev-Basket” the difference in three points — 83:86.
The return match will pass in a few days, on Sunday, September 29, in Burgos start at 19:00 Kyiv time.
Photo: BC “Kiev-basket”
