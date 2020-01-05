Kiev club entered in the ranking of the strongest American football teams outside the U.S. and Canada
Kiev club Kyiv Capitals was among the 225 best teams of American football outside the United States and Canada.
The rating made edition American Football International.
The list was headed by the clubs of Japan, where American football is very popular. First place in the ranking was the Fujitsu Frontiers, the strongest club of the Japanese X-League the last four years.
The only European teams in the top-10 German steel New Yorker Lions (#7, champion of Germany in 2019) and the Austrian Swarco Raiders Tirol (#9, champion of Austria 2019). In the top 50 – a large number of Mexican teams, and the representatives of the top European leagues – German – EN masse appear in the ranking only with the 60-th position.
Kyiv Capitals took the 120th place and became the only representative of Ukraine in this rating.
The club was established in early 2018 in the merger of three teams – the “Bandits”, “Bulldogs” and “Rebels”. In 2019 the United team became the champion of Ukraine and won second place in the open championship of Hungary.
The Champions of Hungary’s Fehervar Entrhonets – took 115 place.