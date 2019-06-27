Kiev “Dynamo” joined the football team of Ukraine
Midfielder Lugansk “Dawn” and the national team of Ukraine Oleksandr Karavaev has signed a contract with Kiev “Dynamo”.
According to the popular resource Transfermarkt, transfer fee 27-year-old player is estimated at $ 2.5 million. On June 30, a beginner will go along with “Dynamo” on the fee that Kiev traditionally spend summer in Austria.
Note that, after the Shakhtar Academy, Karavaev played on loan for “Sevastopol”, “Dawn” and Turkish “Fenerbahce”. In 2017, the midfielder has signed a full contract with the Lugano club in total I played 166 matches in all competitions.
In the national team of Ukraine, which debuted in October 2015, has played 22 matches and scored 1 goal.
