Kiev “Dynamo” remained without the head coach
The leadership of the Kiev “Dynamo” has dismissed head coach of the Belarusian specialist Alexander Khatskevich.
“The football club “Dynamo” (Kiev) has stopped cooperation with head coach Aliaksandr Khatskevich. With him fired the entire coaching staff of the first team. FC Dynamo (Kyiv) thanks Alexander Khatskevich and his assistants held for more than two years work and wishes success in further activity. About who will work with the team on, will be announced later“, — stated in the message on the official website of the Kyiv club.
Note that Khatskevich led the Dynamo in June 2017 and worked with the team the last two seasons. During this time won two super Cup (2018 and 2019), and twice led Kiev to silver medals in the championship of the country.
“but failed to qualify in the playoffs of Champions League qualification.
Photo of FC “Dynamo”
