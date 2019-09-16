Kiev “Dynamo” updated club record
Coaching staff Dynamo
On the eve of the 7th round of the Ukrainian Favbet League “Dynamo” took the “Gum” and the sensational lost (1:2).
Thus, trust Alexei Mikhailichenko set a club record: in 7 home matches in a row Kiev concede goals. This was the first time in the long history of the club.
The last time Dynamo conceded in the home game on 24 April in a boring match against Shakhtar (0:0).
Since then, Kiev has consistently missed: from “Dawn” (1:1), “Mariupol” (2:1), “lions” (2:1), and in the new season from Shakhtar (1:2), “Bruges” (3:3), Marseille (1:1) and “Gums” (1:2).
We will add that for 4 rounds before the end of the first round, “Dinamo” is in the standings only two points away from the relegation zone, however, when, having missed the match with “Mariupol”.
Note that the “Dynamo” was given the worst start in the Premier League in its history.