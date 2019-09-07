Kiev has published the LIST of returnees to Ukraine prisoners Oleg Sentsov and sailors home. The Kremlin hesitates Putin celebrates city Day in Moscow (PHOTO)

Loading...

The President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky met in the Kiev airport “Borispol” of the Ukrainians who have returned home under a prisoner exchange with Russia, and personally greeted everyone leaving and the plane. Who exactly is listed on the exchange, it was not known until the last moment, said only that the exchange should take on a “35 by 35”.

Shortly after landing aboard in Kiev, the website of the presidential administration of Ukraine has published the list of citizens who returned home from Russia. Including 24 Ukrainian sailor arrested after the incident in the Kerch Strait, and the Director Oleg Sentsov.

According to a list returned to Ukraine Roman Sushchenko, Oleg Sentsov, Alexander Kolchenko, Mr Baluch, Stanislav Klyh, Nikolai Karpyuk, Alexey Sinanovic, Paul Mushroom, Eden Bekirov, Eugene gentry, Arthur gentry, Roman mokryak, Yuri Bezhyazichniy, Andrew Artemenko, Andrew Adair, Bogdan Golovashov, Denis Gritsenko, Vasiliy Soroka, Bohdan Fiction, Vyacheslav Zinchenko, Sergey Chibisov, Sergey Popov, Vladislav Kostishin, Andrew Oprysko, Andrew Drach, Oleg Melnichuk, Mikhail Vlasyuk Victor Bespalchenko Volodymyr Tereshchenko, Evgeny Semidotsky, Vladimir Lisovoy, Andriy Shevchenko, Vladimir Varies, Sergei and Yuri Choliba Budzilo.

The Russian side has not yet published a list of returning from the Ukraine of Russians. Press Secretary of the President Dmitry Peskov confirmed that Russia returned the chief editor of “RIA Novosti Ukraine” Kirill Vyshinsky. Other participants in the exchange, he did not call, noting that a list will follow later. “We welcome and are pleased that Russian citizens have returned home,” – said Peskov, quoted by “Interfax”.

Among the arrivals was also seen a key witness in the case of the collapse of the Malaysian Boeing MH-17 Vladimir tzemach. Russian President Vladimir Putin, in contrast to the Ukrainian colleagues did not welcome back the Russians at the airport. Instead, he participated in the celebration of city Day at ENEA, together with Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin.

The Bell notes that the Board with the Russians in Moscow, met the chief editor MIA “Russia today” Dmitry Kiselev, but he was greeted only with her colleague Cyril Wyszynski – “the rest didn’t met,” reads Telegram-channel publication.

At the airport “Vnukovo” no one is allowed inside, reports the BBC Russian service. “It looks like this: tinted buses leave from behind the gate, nobody knows, delivered them already or they are still inside”, – the correspondent Ilya Barabanov. According to one of the crew members of the ship that brought the Russians to the homeland, the participants of the exchange have not yet left the territory of the governmental terminal “Vnukovo-2”, as are the formalities, reports “Interfax”.

Previously released a list of Russians was published by “the Ukrainian truth”, the accuracy is not officially confirmed. According to the publication, in Russia Vladimir returned tzemach, Kirill Vyshinsky, Victor Ageev, Alexander Baranov, Aslan bashanov, Elena Legumes, Andrey Vaskovsky, Vladimir of Galich, Sergey Ignatiev, Anna Dubenko, Stanislav Yezhov, Arkady Liquid, Igor Cimikowski, Olga Kovalic, Sergiy Kovernik, Korenovsk Dmitry, Andrey Kostenko, Alexey Lazarenko, Sergey Lazarev, Yuriy Lomako, Petr Melnychuk, Yevgen Nefedov, Maxim Odintsov, Julia Prosolov, Alexander Racusin, Antonina Rodionov, Aleksandr Sattarov, Alex Sadikov, Taras Sinica, Alexander Tarasenko, Andrey Tretyakov, Victor Fedorov, Denis Khitrov, Paul Black.

The list also listed Ruslan Hajiyev, who was convicted in Ukraine for 15 years in a strict regime colony for participation in combat actions on the side of the unrecognized DND and LNR. His lawyer Valentin Rybin previously reported that Hajiyev on Saturday was not taken to the exchange point and the plane flew to Russia without him.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner for human rights in the Russian Federation Tatiana Moskalkova said that the exchange of prisoners between Russia and Ukraine was held according to the “35 for 35”, reports TASS. She noted that the technical sharing issues were resolved “fairly easy”, as more than half of the citizens do not have identity documents.

“Those citizens who fly to Moscow, have the status of a personal commitment of citizens who gave the undertaking to appear before the magistrate or court in the relevant state. The same status is, and the citizens of Ukraine, who today will land in Kiev”, – she added.

The Ombudsman expressed hope that the termination of criminal cases against participants of the exchange from both sides. “I hope this will be the beginning of de-escalation and negotiating a new way in the human rights field where a person should not become a hostage situation,” – said Moskalkova, adding that will continue to address the issue of the exchange.