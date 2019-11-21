Kiev knew about the freezing trump military assistance to Ukraine on the day of the telephone conversation on 25 July
Wednesday, November 20, in the U.S. Congress held public hearings in the procedure of impeachment of the President of Donald trump. As already reported “FACTS”, the US Ambassador to the EU, Gordon Sandland gave, according to observers, crushing to trump evidence. He confirmed that the head of state actually demanded that President Vladimir Zelensky “return the favor”.
Another noticeable gap in the line of defense chosen by the Republicans, struck his testimony , Pentagon spokesman Laura Cooper. The white house argues that there is no principle of “quid Pro quo” in Kiev was not. Yes, trump has ordered to freeze the military aid grant in the amount of 391 million dollars to Ukraine July 18, but didn’t do it for the opportunity to put pressure on Zelensky, according to the Democrats, and to strengthen the fight against corruption in Ukraine. As evidence of the Republicans constantly emphasize on the hearings in Congress that Kiev did not know about the order of the trump on the day of his conversation with Zelensky. About the freezing of American aid, the Ukrainian leadership found out in August.
Laura Cooper is responsible within the Ministry of defense relationship with Ukraine. In his testimony on 20 November, she stated that on 25 July, the day of the telephone conversation trump and Zelensky, but before it took place, she received two letters by e-mail. In the first letter to the Embassy of Ukraine in the United States and the Committee of the house of representatives on foreign policy asked about the situation with military aid for Ukraine. The second letter specified that the Embassy and the Committee know about the freezing of the money.
Cooper confirmed that the order about the freezing of these funds came directly from trump. The President gave him on 18 July. She also confirmed that Ukraine needed the money, she needed to confront Russian aggression.
Hearing this, the democratic Congressman Eric Elwell, member of the house Committee on intelligence, immediately said: “This evidence destroys the main line of defense of the President.”
Republicans, in turn, emphasised that the words of Laura Cooper prove — congressmen knew about the freezing of military aid already July 25, but was silent. They made noise only in September.
