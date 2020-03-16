Kiev plans to temporarily exempt businesses from local taxes
Kyiv city Council is preparing a draft decision on the provisional release of the businessmen working in the capital, from local taxes and fees.
The mayor of Kiev Vitali Klitschko said in a video message in Facebook.
“We understand that in the conditions of strict restrictions imposed in Kyiv in a difficult situation is a business. Forced to shut down many businesses and organizations. City officials this fact acutely worried. We are already preparing a draft decision of city Council on possible arrangements for the temporary release of the entrepreneurs and enterprises operating in the capital, from the payment of local taxes and fees. We are talking about land tax, real estate tax and rental property,” — said Klitschko.
He also stressed that the town appealed to the Verkhovna Rada on the need for parliamentary adoption of the decision on the exemption from the single social contribution and opportunities for businesses in the provision of additional holidays to employees and the calculation and payment of salaries of employees who involuntarily are not working.
Capital power also requested the government and the IRS to consider the initiative of introducing tax holidays for business for a period of 2 months.
As reported, Ukraine 5 laboratory confirmed cases Covid-19. Four of them — in Chernivtsi and one in Zhytomyr region.
March 12, Ukraine introduced a three-week quarantine in educational institutions and a number of other measures to combat the spread of coronavirus infection Covid-19.
According to the latest data of the center of system studies and engineering at Johns Hopkins University, the world has recorded 174 961 case of coronavirus, the number of deaths is 6705 people have recovered 77658 people.