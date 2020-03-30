Kiev will be fined for violation of quarantine
In the Ukrainian capital increase measures to combat the spread of coronavirus infection, and now Kiev will be fined for violation of the regime of self-isolation.
About this on his page in Facebook said the Deputy Chairman of KSCA Peter Panteleev.
Many Ukrainian citizens perceive quarantine as additional weekend and think it is acceptable to arrange at this time walks and picnics, not realizing how it can be dangerous to their health and that of their loved ones. In this regard, the KSCA plans to toughen measures against citizens who do not wish to sit at home. In particular, reports on the introduction of penalties for people who go in quarantine for picnics and relaxing with a barbecue. For such actions can be prescribed severe penalties for the sum from 17 to 34 thousand hryvnia.
Peter Panteleev wrote that despite the increase in the number of infected with coronavirus patients in Kiev, not everyone understands the importance of the principle of voluntary self-isolation. People who are not familiar with the concept of civil liability will now have to pay fines for out-of-home leisure on the nature.
The police got the right to draw up administrative protocols for violation of the anti-epidemic measures under article 44-3 of the Code of Ukraine (violation of rules of quarantine). Persons convicted of such activities, will have to pay a fine. It is from one to two non-taxable minimum incomes (he is 17 hryvnia). Besides, according to the law to make fire in the forests and parks of Ukraine is also prohibited, and the penalty amount ranges from 340 to 1360 UAH. In KSCA expect that such a compulsory measure will keep the house part of Kiev, who decided to refrain from unfounded walks and begin to comply with quarantine mode, remaining in isolation.