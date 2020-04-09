Kiev will file a lawsuit to “Gazprom” at $17.3 billion
“Naftogaz” intends to propose to the Russian “Gazprom” claims totaling $17.3 billion
This was announced by Executive Director of “Naftogaz of Ukraine” Yuriy Vitrenko on his page in Facebook.
“In addition, my team clearly formulated and presented for approval to the Supervisory Board of Naftogaz of additional “issues” to Gazprom worth 17.3 billion dollars. In the case of harmonization — ahead is also a lot of work,” wrote Vitrenko.