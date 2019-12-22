Kilian Mbappe became a blonde (photo)
Kilian Mbappe
French striker “Paris Saint-Germain” Kilian Mbappe reached the final match before the winter break in the 18th round of the League 1 against the “Amiens” with a new hairstyle.
The forward has decided to slightly change its image, coloring hair white.
To admit, the new hairstyle certainly didn’t stop the young French experimenter – Kilian grabbed a brace and helped his club to win a landslide victory – 4:1.
On a winter vacation Parisians left the sole leaders of the championship, ahead of closest rival Marseille on 7 points, with one match in hand.