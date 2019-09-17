‘Kill 400 people ‘for fun’: a girl from Oklahoma accused of threatening a mass shooting
A troubled teenage girl from Oklahoma on Monday accused that it threatens “to shoot 400 people for fun” in his former high school — and the police said they found an AK-47 in her house.
Alexis Wilson, 18, told a colleague at pizzerias in Mcalester, Oklahoma about their intentions and showed several videos where she shoots from her recently purchased assault rifle, according to the Sheriff’s Department in Pittsburgh.
Authorities reported that Wilson was expelled from high school Mcalester for the incidents of violence and had previously been expelled because she was caught with a knife. She was not allowed to return to continue their studies.
On Sunday, deputies found a gun, along with six shops and a shotgun 12-gauge in the Wilson room in her house. During the arrest, Wilson allegedly said she “would never shoot up a school” and that the colleague has not understood it, reports the McAlester News-Capital.
Wilson explained that he had tried to convince his colleague that not all gun owners are bad people, representatives of the Sheriff’s incident report.
At first she agreed to show police the video of their practice” shooting, but then became nervous and said that in the video there are some “criminal things.”
Wilson claimed that she had suicidal tendencies, because children are out of school Mcalester scoffed at her.
The girl’s mother confirmed that her daughter had saved for a rifle, but it did not cause her suspicion, because “Alexis has always been involved in hunting with firearms.”
In photos posted at the Sheriff’s office, shows brunette with a straight face in the black shirt with the words “the anarchist pastry book”.
The girl was accused of intent to execute a terrorist act . Wilson is contained in County jail Pittsburgh. The Deposit amount is 250 000 dollars. Pursuing her case in court is scheduled for September 27.
Superintendent of public schools in the McAllister Randy Hughes said Monday that he was asked to provide additional security measures in high school.
