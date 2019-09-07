Kill until recovery: 4 myths about acupuncture
Acupuncture seems to many quite convenient and fast way to treat various pathologies. But others believe that it is absolutely useless procedure, not able to help in the recovery. Myths about this method of treatment will disclose in our material.
Myth # 1: it’s not serious
It is believed that acupuncture has no effect, it is not serious, as there is no evidence about its benefits. But in Moscow created the Central research Institute of reflexology, where 40 years of training and study of the effectiveness of this method of treatment. The methodology included in the medical standards of rehabilitation and restorative treatment, including those used to restore mobility and sensitivity after fractures, strokes and other ailments.
Myth # 2: it is inefficient
Some call acupuncture ineffective, as it brings only placebo effect. But the performance of this method depends on different factors. First, individual approach. You cannot apply the same technique with different problems. Therefore, a qualified technician needs to take into account the concerns of the patient when selecting treatment needles. The doctor will determine the combination of points of impact, will select the proper scheme, the intensity and time of exposure depending on the specific problems of the patient.
Secondly, it is necessary to observe recommendations of the doctor. If prescribed a course of 10 treatments, it is not necessary to wait for effect from one. In this case, can only resent you for that didn’t recover until the end. The same applies to some medications. Before beginning acupuncture it is necessary to clarify to the doctor the need to take medication. If he says that it is not necessary, it is necessary to comply with this recommendation. Otherwise, in patients receiving psychotropic, analgesic or hormonal medicines acupuncture can be absolutely meaningless.
Myth # 3: it’s bad
Yeah, that’s part of it. But this is only treatment, which is performed by an unskilled specialist, and a charlatan. Therapy should be conducted by persons with higher medical education — reflexologist. Training for this profession is carried out only in the institutions of higher education, but can not be courses.
It is also crucial to pay attention to sterility clinic. Needles should be only sterile and disposable. In this case, acupuncture can be dangerous, as the risk of infection is reduced to zero.
Myth # 4: it’s long and painful
Any treatment takes time. In the case of acupuncture, one session takes 40 to 60 minutes. The length of the course depends on what problem you went to a specialist. But the introduction of the needles is not usually painful. Discomfort, however, may be present. After a few seconds, they must pass. The effect of such treatment lasts for a long time, so you can not say that acupuncture is a useless procedure.