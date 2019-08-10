Killed close to the “thief in law” sachet the North: it became known as the killing of Michael Circle
Singer Mikhail Krug was murdered in July 2002, members of the Tver gang of “Wolves” Dmitry Veselov, who broke into his house along with a killer of this criminal group Alexander Ageev. However, on whose tip and for what purpose they went to the crime. The publication of “Rosbalt” has restored the chronology of events of that ill-fated evening.
The investigators learned that after the interrogation, the killer Ageeva, him and Veselov was tasked to steal something of value from the house artist. The order was given personally by the leader “wolves” Alexander Kostenko (Scrap). “Thief in law” had one goal — by any means to ingratiate himself with the singer, who was in close friendship with his rival Sasha North. Last, you can say” “protected” Circle.
Michael Circle with the “thief in law” Sasha North
“Take anything from Antiques, valuable. He came to me and he will come running”, — Kostenko instructed his thugs in June 2002.
However, the robbery went according to plan, the Kostenko. For 10 minutes after the infiltration of criminals into the cottage singer, together with his wife and mother-in-law returned home, not waiting for night of the fireworks.
This ridiculous attempt of criminals to hide on the third floor of the house was fatal, both for them and for the artist. The bandits were discovered first by mother, then the wife of the singer. It screams Round with a gun at the ready rushed to the stairs. Meet him down Veselov, expect a struggle ensued and he shot the singer twice, inflicting mortal wounds.
The customer of a crime Kostenko, learning about the incident, gave the order to his subordinates to remain silent, and to deflect and the gang suspicions, he announced a reward for the capture of the murderers of the Circle.
Veselov shortly thereafter was killed by one from scrap Scrap Alexander Osipov. The weapon of this murder are still looking for operatives. In 2006 killed Scrap, unknown also dealt with the driver who delivered and took the bandits to the home Circle.
Another participant in the robbery Ageeva in early 2003, was arrested on charges of a series of assassinations, he is now serving a life sentence. It, incidentally, could kill again in prison on the tip of Sasha’s North, which, according to one version, in 2003, found out about his involvement in the murder of singer.
As writes the edition, in fact the Round was lost because of the desire of criminal authority of Alexander Kostenko (Scrap) to ensure that singer was closer to him, not to the thief in the law Alexander Severova (Alex North).
As previously reported “FACTS”, a suspect in the murder of Mikhail Krug killer “the Tver wolves” strangled two inmates.
