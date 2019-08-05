“Killed in Zaporizhia,” “thief in law” Petrik left Russia: diplomats
The influential thief in the law Alexey Petrov, also known as Peter or Leon Sly, was alive; on his death in Zaporizhia, it was reported on 2 August. This is with reference to the sources writes “Rosbalt”.
According to the Agency, it is outside of Russia and to come back is not going.
Departure Petrova from Russia linked to the arrest of Oleg Shishkanov (Syscan), a close friend and ally of Laziness Tricky, says “Rosbalt”. The last time they were inseparable, often met in Moscow and discussed joint projects. In mafia circles after the conclusion of Shishkina into custody in connection with charges under the new article of the criminal code of holding the higher position in criminal hierarchy immediately began to talk that now in the jail can get any kingpin, the newspaper writes.
It is reported that Petrov was careful: participated in meetings with other Mafioso only one-on-one and refused, if they learned that going to a group of bandits. He now believes that Russia has become dangerous not only to meet eye to eye, but just to be.
Petrik called a unique personality in the criminal community. In the late 1970-ies he created in the fuel Oil passage in the North-East of Moscow, one of the first gangs, which became famous as Lazutkina OPG. It is known that Petrov was the first who came to the hospital to see the wounded thief in the law Vyacheslav Ivankov (jap). Before he fell into a coma, jap allegedly bequeathed Petrik business.
As previously reported “FACTS”, August 2 in the courtyard of his home in the Zaporozhye region of Ukraine was killed Alexei Petrov, the namesake of “thief in law” Petrova, also known in criminal circles as Petrik. It took the “thief in law”.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter