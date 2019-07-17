Killed the victim and cut out the heart: how to become members of the gang MS-13
More than 20 gangsters and assistants at MS-13 has nominated Federal charges of racketeering and murder in southern California. One of the victims dismembered and cut out the heart.
78-page indictment the Grand jury describes a frightening picture of criminal activities of Mara Salvatrucha, or MS-13, in Los Angeles, where the gang attended from 1980-ies (the time of its Foundation).
The indictment against 22 people said they transported drugs across state lines, protecting other gang members from law enforcement and extorted money from local business owners.
Nineteen of the 22 accused are in the country illegally and had entered the country during the last four years. In addition, many of the victims are recent immigrants.
“So, as you can see, they prey on their communities,” said Nick Hanna, the U.S. attorney for the Central district of California
President Donald trump spoke often about the evils of MS-13 and its connection with illegal immigration.
The gruesome murder of
Prosecutors have indicted all of the accused before it to disclose the indictment. It argues that 16 indictees participated in the murders. The arrests were made by task force on violent gangs in Los Angeles, which includes local law enforcement and FBI agents.
The Prosecutor drew attention to the cruelty of the murder. In one of them, several members of MS-13 brutally murdered a rival gang member who reportedly ruined graffiti of MS-13.
Six of the alleged killers took the victim to Angeles National Forest. “They hacked him to death with a machete … and one of the accused had cut his heart out and then threw the body parts in the canyon,” said the Prosecutor.
Hannah said that those who want to join the gang, you must kill someone before they can join the gang.
Of the 22 defendants in the indictment, 21 were accused of racketeering in organized group engaged in illegal activities.
Prosecutors have not said whether they plan to seek the death penalty against 16 people, contained in the seven murder charges.