Killer American women in Greece told the terrible details of the crime
The Cretan was accused of murder and rape after he admitted he attacked the American, who disappeared on this Greek island during the conference.
59-year-old Suzanne Eaton disappeared on 2 July while Jogging. Five days later her mutilated body was found in a cave that served as a bunker during the Second world war, writes USA Today.
The chief of police in Crete, Lieutenant-General Constantine Lagoudakis said the investigation helped record surveillance cameras. Authorities are awaiting the results of forensic examinations, he added.
“A particularly important element of our investigation was the discovery of fresh tire tracks near the tunnel, he said. This fact, combined with the position of the body in which it was at the time of detection, allowed us to assume that it was moved to the bunker after the murder.”
Lagoudakis said the suspect first, contradicted himself during questioning, and then, faced with a collected by the police conclusive evidence, broke down and confessed.
The Director of police of Chania Paris Chinopoulos said that the suspect said that he “tried to find someone for sex,” she chose Ethan, when I saw her running down the road.
The press-Secretary of police of Crete Eleni of Papathanasiou told reporters that the man told police that he twice hit Eton his car, then closed her mouth, shoved in the trunk and drove to the bunker. There he raped and killed her.
Forensic examination concluded that the cause of death was suffocation.
“The body had a lot of broken ribs and facial bones, as well as numerous injuries to both hands,” said Papathanassiou.
According to authorities, the suspect was also charged with committing a crime associated with weapons; according to them, he acted alone.
Eaton, who was born in Oakland (California), was the wife of British scientist Tony Hyman and the mother of two sons, max and Luke. She worked as a molecular biologist at the max Planck Institute in Dresden (Germany).
