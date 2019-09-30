“Killer” of obesity, just one spoon a day and you will get rid of 15 pounds in a month!
Many experts say that this is the best way to lose excess weight is to speed up your metabolism. Everyone has a different metabolic rate. In this case, the low level metabolism to lose weight quite difficult.
But there are several ways to speed up your metabolism. The most convenient is to do with food. Yes, fortunately, there are some foods that can help you speed up your metabolism.
We will share with you the most effective spice which can help to speed up the metabolism. If daily add this spice washu food, you will be able to increase your metabolism and reach your desired weight.
The study, conducted by the scientists of University of medical science Iran, it has been proven that the spice helped participants lose a significant amount of weight.
The study involved 44 women who are overweight, who were divided into two groups. All women in both groups ate healthy food within three months. The maximum number of calories they consumed each day was 500 calories.
Both groups consumed the same amount of calories. The difference is that the first group added 3 grams powdered cumin in 140 grams in regular yogurt. While the second group consumed the same amount of yogurt, but without cumin.
The study showed a surprising result. The first group, who add cumin in their yogurt lost 14 more to compare to the second group, who did not take caraway.
In addition, it is proved that cumin can reduce the fat content in the body. The first group which used the cumin with the yogurt lost is 14.64 %, while the second group only of 4.91% fat.
Cumin is very effective in reducing weight and reducing fat because it is rich in phytosterols. Phytosterol can prevent the storage of cholesterol in the body. Many experts also attributed to the ability of cumin to speed up the metabolism. So go ahead, start adding the cumin in food tomorrow?