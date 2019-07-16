Kim Cattrall about why not going back to “Sex in the city”

| July 16, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments

After the release of the big screen movie “Sex and the city 2” in the network do not cease rumors about the shooting the highly anticipated third part. But it is now known that fans will have to settle for only my favorite TV series and two feature-length pictures. The triquel is not going to happen, at least it never will star Kim cattrall.

Ким Кэттролл о том, почему не вернется в «Секс в большом городе»

62-year-old actress, who played the inimitable Samantha Jones, categorically stated that never again will return to the role, made it famous all over the world. “I try to learn from my life, and my greatest lesson is to only work with good people and make it fun,” said cattrall in a recent interview.

Ким Кэттролл о том, почему не вернется в «Секс в большом городе»

Of course, for anybody not a secret that it was a dig at Sarah Jessica Parker that cattrall had a lasting feud. In 2004, after the end of the show, leaked the information that Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon stayed away from Kim and took her to his company outside set. In addition, it was later revealed that Parker had received much more of their colleagues that also added to her points in the eyes of cattrall, whose Samantha Jones could compete with Carrie Bradshaw.

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.