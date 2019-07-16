Kim Cattrall about why not going back to “Sex in the city”
After the release of the big screen movie “Sex and the city 2” in the network do not cease rumors about the shooting the highly anticipated third part. But it is now known that fans will have to settle for only my favorite TV series and two feature-length pictures. The triquel is not going to happen, at least it never will star Kim cattrall.
62-year-old actress, who played the inimitable Samantha Jones, categorically stated that never again will return to the role, made it famous all over the world. “I try to learn from my life, and my greatest lesson is to only work with good people and make it fun,” said cattrall in a recent interview.
Of course, for anybody not a secret that it was a dig at Sarah Jessica Parker that cattrall had a lasting feud. In 2004, after the end of the show, leaked the information that Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon stayed away from Kim and took her to his company outside set. In addition, it was later revealed that Parker had received much more of their colleagues that also added to her points in the eyes of cattrall, whose Samantha Jones could compete with Carrie Bradshaw.