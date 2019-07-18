Kim Cattrall explained the reason why he refused to star in the sequel to the famous series
In late March of this year it became known that the continuation of the series “Sex in the city” to be. In August 2019, the writer Candace Bushnell released the book under the title “is There still sex in the city?”, for reasons which will be filmed a new series. It is unclear whether to do a same actress, but one thing is clear — Samantha Jones Directors just have to change.
In a recent interview Kim Cattrall, who played the sexy and outspoken heroine Samantha, declared that would never agree to shooting the sequel.
“Never. It’s not for me. I try to make lessons of my life, and my greatest lesson is to only work with good people and make it fun,” said Kim, and many decided that it hinted at a fight with Sarah Jessica Parker.
But there is another reason for which the actress refused to shoot. And all the matter in the scenario. If you believe the insiders, the continuation of Samantha’s relationship with Brady — grown-up son Miranda. In the story the heroine will get him in awkward situations and they will have to appear in explicit scenes, but in the film he is only 14! Kim Cattrall has decided that it is unacceptable, and it turned out from surveys.