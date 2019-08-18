Kim Cattrall was hounded for refusing to star in the sequel of “Sex in the city”
62-year-old Kim Cattrall has given an interview to the Guardian where he revealed interesting facts about his personal and professional life. The actress spoke about the persecution that she faced after refusing to return to the “Sex and the city”, told about what influenced her decision to leave the project, and admitted what she would like to remain in people’s memory.
I crossed the finish line, playing Samantha Jones, because she loved “Sex in the city”. This project in many ways was a blessing to me, but after the second film, I realized that I’m done. I couldn’t understand why I just replaced another actress instead of wasting time on harassing and bullying. “No means no”,
said Cattrall, remembering the insults and accusations from the fans.
Largely on the decision of the actress to once and for all move away from the image of Samantha Jones was influenced by her father’s death in 2012.
The tragedy continue to shape my identity. Now I don’t even want the hour to be in a situation where I don’t have the pleasure. I want to choose whom to spend personal and professional time. This is my life, and I have not so much time
— said Kim.
The star also admitted that he would like to stay in people’s memory fair:
I would like to be remembered as an honest and interesting person. I make a living pretending and playing to the audience, so it’s nice to tell the truth in real life. I like to think that my honesty is a Liverpool legacy.