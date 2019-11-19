Kim Jong-UN on the teachings of the Marines stated the importance of preparing for war (PHOTO)

North Korean leader Kim Jong-UN visited Monday on doctrines military-air forces and air defense forces. He stressed the need to improve the country’s preparation for war, reports Central news Agency (KCNA) of the DPRK.

Kim Jong-UN held a “field guide” landing paratroopers the next day after South Korea and the United States decided to postpone their air doctrine to entice Pyongyang back to the negotiating table for denuclearization, RIA “Novosti”.

“We need to conduct exercises and test, as in this case: without warning, in harsh conditions that mimic real war, not being bound by rules and formalities, to use this as an opportunity to increase the readiness of the units of the Korean people’s army for war, their testing and hardening”, – quotes the words of the KCNA Kim Jong UN, which remained “extremely satisfied” with the training of the North Korean military, especially pilots. The head of state declared “invincible power” of the flying corps.

The North Korean leader said that the victory of the troops determines the idea and not technical superiority. “Enemies will never be able to transcend political and ideological, military and moral benefits of our military”, – quotes RBC of Kim Jong-UN.

The Secretary of defense mark Esper said Sunday that the U.S. and South Korea will postpone military exercises scheduled for end of November to support the process of normalization of relations with the DPRK. The President of the United States Donald trump urged Kim Jong UN to “quickly” make a deal on denuclearization and promised that they “will”.