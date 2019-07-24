Kim Jong-UN reminded about: North Korea has launched two unidentified missiles
North Korea on Thursday morning local time, launched two unidentified rockets from its East coast. This was reported by the joint Committee of chiefs of staffs of South Korea, reports NK News.
“North Korea today (July 25), at 05:34 and 05:57 local time, released two unidentified projectile in the direction of the East sea from the area of Wonsan. The missile range is about 430 km”, — stated in the message.
The South Korean authorities and the United States through the analysis of trying to establish what type of missiles launched by North Korea. American and South Korean military are in positions of readiness, including re-launch of missiles by Pyongyang.
It is noted that this was the first missile launch in North Korea after may 9, when North Korea fired a rocket from the Northern province Phangan in an easterly direction. Then launched the projectile was identified as a ballistic missile short range.
Handy graphic from @YonhapNews pic.twitter.com/ASzBOs0pzi
— Oliver Hotham (@OliverHotham) July 24, 2019.
Testing began on Thursday after a protracted period of negotiations between Washington and Pyongyang on the nuclear program of the DPRK.
Although the President of the United States Donald trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-UN met for the third time in late June and agreed to resume talks at the working level, since significant progress in bilateral relations had been reached.
