Kim Kardashian about her fashion failures: “I can only laugh”
It is now Kim Kardashian conquers the audience with sumptuous images on the red carpet and in the pages of glossy magazines, but a few years ago, she could not boast the status of a fashion Queen. In an interview for Vogue Arabic, the star was told, as now applies to my old style, and acknowledged Kanye West for their best stylist.
In the wardrobe of Kim no more satin dresses, wide belts and ear rings, but only in the last few years. In the first years of filming the reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians she set the trends and have not had a chance to decorate the cover of Vogue until the beginning of the relationship with Kanye West. In 2015, Kardashian said that it destroyed a large part of her wardrobe, bringing her to tears, but now she’s grateful.
I didn’t understand why you wanted to get rid of all my clothes, but tried to keep a straight face. You introduced me to designers that I had not heard before. Now I really know and convinced that I wear. You were my best stylist,
— Kim said Kanye, who was interviewing her.
As for her past public outputs, the star has no regrets.
Looking back, I can only laugh. All those images reflect the essence of who I was, what I could afford, I knew about the fashion at the time
— judged by Kim.
Today, in the Instagram account of the Kardashian’s 147 million subscribers who watch her reality show, buy her cosmetics and follow fashion trends, she asks, whether it’s a snake print or large buttocks.