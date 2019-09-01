Kim Kardashian admitted that she didn’t want to have children
Kim Kardashian on the page in social network Instagram, communicating with fans, got a question about extending the family. The celebrity confessed that she no longer wants to have children, because she did not have time to nurture them.
Socialite is an example for millions of fans. The star demonstrates in personal microblogging and reality shows about her life, as she lbit their children. However, now Kim Kardashian has no desire again to become a mother. Being a very busy business woman, TV star will not be able to find time for another baby, what did not hide. The owner of the account noted, four of the baby taking all of her strength, but she doesn’t want to sacrifice communication with the heirs, but because raising as many children as we can physically.
In addition Kim Kardashian has revealed the secret of his diet. Now a celebrity fond of Mexican cuisine, and considers it the most delicious.