Kim Kardashian and her children turned into a cave family Flintstones
The reality TV star appeared in the image of the heroine of the stone age.
Socialite together with their four children: daughters North of Chicago and sons of the Saint and Psalm appeared in the form of a charming cave family Flintstones.
Vivid pictures from a family photo shoot, Kim shared on his Instagram, saying in the caption that make the was not so easy.
The fact that Chicago was very scared of the big dinosaur, who was reincarnated Kanye West, unlike the younger song as if nothing was afraid, peacefully posing in his mother’s arms.
“This is a family photo became a challenge for us because Chicago was so scared Dino! We tried to explain and show her that it’s just dad, but she still did not understand this concept!”, – said Kardashian in the signature.