Kim Kardashian and her sister Courtney were baptized in the Armenian Church and received a new name (photos)
October 10, 2019 | Avto | No Comments|
— Mother See Of Holy Etchmiadzin. It is now known that there received the rite of baptism itself and of Kim and her older sister Kourtney Kardashian. It is reported by Sputnik Armenia.
At baptism Kim got an Armenian name Aegina, and her sister — Gayane.
Godfather of Kim, Kourtney and their children became a 27-year-old deacon Davit Srapionyan.
Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, arrived to the capital of Armenia in the 23rd world Congress of information technology, also met with President Armen Sargsyan. At the meeting both came in black Trouser suits.
