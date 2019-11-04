Kim Kardashian and Kanye West bought a ranch for three million dollars
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, a gentle kiss which you have already seen earlier in one of our publications, acquired new solid properties in California.
By the way, the reality TV star and rapper have decided to expand their holdings in the town of hidden hills. In 2014 Kim and Kanye purchased a luxurious mansion with an area of 1400 square meters, the cost of which now amounts to $ 60 million.
Ranch the couple bought just over three million. This one-story building was erected in the 1950-ies.
As reported by the Dirt, the total area is 360 square meters. In the house there are four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a living room with panoramic Windows. On site is a swimming pool and a lawn and a barbecue area.
The ranch also has a barn with four stalls and a fenced paddock.