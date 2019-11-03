Kim Kardashian and Kanye West bought the ranch for $ 3 million
The bulk of the estate the Kardashian-West in hidden hills was purchased in 2014 and collectively cost them nearly 23 million dollars.
Family of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West for $ 3 million purchased a ranch in hidden hills, California. They already owned the property next door so new purchase extended their possessions.
The ranch property separated by a street in two parts: on one side is the main house a renovated residence in a ranch-style built in the 1950-ies and is located on a flat hill with four bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. On the other side, at the bottom of a long slope, there are horse facilities: stable with four stalls, room for equipment and feed and a small fenced corral, writes the online edition of the Chronicle.info with reference to NV.
The bulk of the estate the Kardashian-West in hidden hills was purchased in 2014 and collectively cost them nearly 23 million dollars. Then they bought real estate, among which was a brand new house with an area of nearly 1,400 square meters, which over the years they have expanded and added onto.
Pair not the first time buys the nearby estate belonging to them of ownership, creating huge complexes and extending possessions. For example, in addition to the growing complex in hidden hills, real estate portfolio pair also includes a large house and plot of land is 130 hectares in nearby Calabasas, which they bought for a few transactions in may 2018.