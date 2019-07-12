Kim Kardashian and Kanye West went on a date in West Hollywood
Last night 38-year-old Kim Kardashian and 42-year-old Kanye West is once again caught in the lens of the paparazzi. The star couple were spotted on a romantic date in an area of Los Angeles. Firmly holding hands Kim and Kanye headed to dinner at a restaurant. The company tonight was big sister Kim, the 40-year-old Courtney.
For the publication, Kim has chosen a total black: patent leather top by Tom Ford, leggings with snake-print sandals Yeezy with transparent inserts. Kanye also expressed a preference for a favorite sporting style — dinner, he went in a black sweatshirt, blue track pants and sneakers.
Apparently, Kim and Kanye, who yesterday won the third place in the list of the highest paid celebrities in the world according to Forbes magazine, decided to take a little break from the usual concerns about four of the children and to arrange a romantic evening.
By the way, this week, Kardashian showed a new picture of his younger son of the Psalm, which appeared only two months ago. The reality star published a picture of a smiling baby and called it “the sweetest”. Earlier in his interview with Kim is a little told about his son. So, she admitted that Psalm, born to a surrogate mother, very calm and almost never gives them Kanye no worries.
He’s just perfect! I have absolutely nothing to worry: this baby is the most calm and relaxed of all my children. All it already very much in love
— said Kardashian almost immediately after the baby is born.