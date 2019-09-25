Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner made fun of at award ceremony “Emmy”
Half sisters Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner recently got into an awkward situation. Girls have become guest stars at the award ceremony the “Emmy” and even personally presented one of them. However, instead of a furor about the fact that socialite, as usual, put all the best at once, they are faced with a barrage of ridicule.
Kim and Kendall had to announce the winner in the nomination “the Best competitive reality show”. To little to defuse the situation, Kardashian decided to “improvisation”, which caused laughter in the audience.
Our family knows firsthand what is really popular reality show, is produced when ordinary people behave naturally,
― Kim said, referring to the own reality show “the Family Kardashian”. After these words, the audience exploded into laughter, everyone knows that the show is a Kardashian ― full production from beginning to end.
But as it turned out, the teleprompter (of course, the improvisation was out of the question) ― that’s the irony. But here’s the thing, the producers forgot to warn the sisters, thus putting Instagram stars in an awkward position. Interestingly, the girls themselves did not understand what they laugh in the audience, on their faces you could read the bewilderment.